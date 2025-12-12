📰 Reaching over 76,000 followers worldwide - join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

🔥 Top Stories

Russia sues Euroclear as EU fractures over frozen assets…

The hidden global war connecting Venezuela to West Africa…

Trump explores new ‘Core-5’ superclub to replace the G7…

US plan to ‘Make Europe Great Again’…

The Great Rewiring: global order entering violent contraction…

Trump warns Venezuela of imminent land strikes…

Israel admits Iran missile damage far smaller than claimed…

The presidency’s real power to hire and fire…

Digital ID ‘framework’ quietly enables national ID system…

Puberty-blocker trial amounts to state-sanctioned chemical castration…

UK economy ‘unexpectedly’ contracts…

US Home prices turn negative nationwide for first time in years…

November climate claims debunked…

Media erupts after Zillow drops climate-risk scores…

Spain to reinstate mask mandates…

FDA preparing its most serious warning yet for Covid vaccines…

Five major lies underpin the entire vaccinology paradigm…

Europol warns hacked care robots could groom children…

5,000-year-old undersea war proves man-made climate change can time travel…

…and many more stories below.

📖 Today’s Book

The Lunar Men: The Inventors of the Modern World 1730-1810 by Jenny Uglow Led by Erasmus Darwin, the Lunar Society of Birmingham was formed from a group of amateur experimenters, tradesmen and artisans who met and made friends in the Midlands in the 1760s. Most came from humble families, all lived far from the centre of things, but they were young and their optimism was boundless: together they would change the world.

