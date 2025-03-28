📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 58,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

AI-driven communism: Could AI achieve what Marx and Mao couldn’t?

China’s new world order: Trilateral Commission says Beijing leads global shift…

Flying for the rich: Net-zero policies could make air travel a luxury…

Liberalism’s collapse: Is the U.S. abandoning unipolar dominance?

US-Ukraine deal: Washington eyes Kyiv’s minerals but no security guarantees…

Putin’s ceasefire plan: Russia wants BRICS and North Korea at the table…

Zelensky’s miscalculation: His wish for Putin’s death may backfire…

China’s fusion-fission plant: Beijing aims for world-first by 2030…

Qatar’s $2B weapons deal: US approves massive drone and missile sale…

Young men crisis: It’s a class issue, not a gender one…

HMRC tax snooping: UK to monitor bank accounts more closely…

Mass layoffs surge: Job cuts hit levels unseen since 2008…

What made Europe different: The deep roots of Western liberalism…

COVID vaccine fallout: Is it leading to constant reinfections?

Bankers ditch Net Zero: Financial giants quietly abandon climate pledges…

Eugenics in science: Professor warns it still shapes policy today…

Suicide of the West: An Essay on the Meaning and Destiny of Liberalism by James Burnham

