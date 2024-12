馃摪 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 42,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

馃敟 Top Stories

China鈥檚 Nuclear Threat Grows. Defence chief warns of a new Cold War鈥

NATO Rejects Ukraine Peace. Leaders push for more weapons over talks鈥

Putin鈥檚 Hypersonic Showdown. Russia tests missiles that 鈥渃an鈥檛 be stopped.鈥濃

Russian Ship Fires at German Helicopter. Baltic tensions hit new highs鈥

Biden鈥檚 Ukraine Aid Blocked. House Speaker shuts down $24B request鈥

Amnesty Accuses Israel of Genocide. New 300-page report鈥

The Syrian Chessboard. Is this the start of the First BRICS War?鈥

CEO Assassination Shocks NYC. UnitedHealthcare chief gunned down鈥

AI in Warfare. ChatGPT partners with defence giants鈥

Carbon Credits for Non-Emissions? Bankers controversial new scheme鈥

鈥楺uad-demic鈥. Hospitals begin winter fear-mongering.

and much, much more鈥.

