Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.
Today’s book is:
Managing a pandemic by Berishmak Publishing
Running a country during a pandemic is a tough job. Without the best people in charge the whole thing could go terribly wrong. Fortunately, a crack team has come together to save the day.
A tongue-in-cheek, satirical story about how a pandemic does not have to be a disaster. With the right attitude, it can instead present an unprecedented opportunity.
You can buy the book here (Amazon link).
The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I AM PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE MY BOOK IS AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE. There are two ways generally that humans have been governed: the first involves force and violence while the next involves dialogue. Governments which are set up on the basis of controlling speech must be lumped into the first heap. My book describes an end run on our rights to freedom of expression through a parallel power structure that is assembling trans-nationally in our work-place speech committees. It's not just a new form of governance; it is a form of global governance and it is crushing our civil liberties. It’s my thesis that since 2020 (at least), professional bodies have morphed from acting as “upholders of standards” to manipulators of society. I argue in this book that, through statecraft, professional organizations are subverting the protections normally afforded to citizens by nation states. I also argue in these pages that this serious matter is not haphazard. Instead, the organizations that regulate various professions (e.g., doctors, lawyers, etc.) are systematically replacing traditional forms of governance with new systems that are completely undemocratic. This includes such bodies as courts and even the functioning of entire national governments. Under the radar, countries are being replaced wholesale with what we might call transnational globalist institutions. Professional bodies are becoming instruments via which transnational governance systems will account for human affairs. What is being assembled is a new power structure that is potent enough to eliminate the basis by which we believe we are governed. Up until recently nearly all of us would agree the representative government and our constitutional rights are the basis of most OECD governments and “governance.” This is no longer the case. A rogue power has arisen within our states through the speech committees in our workplace and professional bodies. This worrisome new power is fully described in this book. Click here to get the ebook. World on Mute
https://a.co/d/1G7zW0G
https://a.co/d/1G7zW0G