Today’s book is:

Managing a pandemic by Berishmak Publishing

Running a country during a pandemic is a tough job. Without the best people in charge the whole thing could go terribly wrong. Fortunately, a crack team has come together to save the day.



A tongue-in-cheek, satirical story about how a pandemic does not have to be a disaster. With the right attitude, it can instead present an unprecedented opportunity.

