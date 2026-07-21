Editor’s Spotlight

Another day, another reminder that there is one rule for you and another for them. Animal farm is being played out IRL (In Real Life, as the kids say) and they’re rubbing your face in it.

Worth Watching

Daniel Hannan says “Liberal Democrat peers have been driven so potty by Elon Musk that they are now calling for general censorship powers. Lords and Commons of England! Consider what nation it is whereof ye are!”

Quick Hits

Politics/Geo-politics/Global news

17 US service members have died in the Iran war, reflecting a conflict fought largely in the air

White House ‘deeply concerned’ over Ed Miliband appointment as Foreign Secretary

Inside the Orwellian world of Germany’s free speech crackdown

Netanyahu Cancels Trip To Washington Amid Apparent Tensions With Trump

Russian warship opens fire just miles off Devon coast as Royal Navy watches on

Deep State Media Censorship

The Odyssey has transcended the culture war

Technology

America’s Surveillance Network Is Hiding in Plain Sight

Chinese AI model rivals ChatGPT, jolting Silicon Valley

Man-Made Climate Change

No Evidence That Weather Extremes Becoming More Frequent or Intense: (1) Heat Waves

Faking “Water Bankruptcy”

Henrik Svensmark fired by his university

Health

“The Reflex to Prescribe”

Share

Fascinating Finds

Seeing Green: Nature Immersion Has Its Benefits

Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.

— NE

Spread the Word and Earn Rewards

Enjoy this content? Share this newsletter with friends and family to receive exclusive perks! Earn up to 6 months complimentary access by climbing the leaderboard.

Refer a friend

Give a gift subscription

Donate Subscriptions