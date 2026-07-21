The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

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T. Paine's avatar
T. Paine
4h

Control of American media/entertainment is complete except X and individual voices on the internet. Martin Armstrong knows first hand the ruthlessness of the American deep state and spent years in jail as punishment for refusing to go along with a corrupt bureaucracy. At the end of his thoughts he suggests the solution “ The truth is available for those who seek it out”. His advice has proven reliable more often than most.

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T. Paine's avatar
T. Paine
5h

I love the expression “ have been driven so potty” and it shows how the English language is so different from American english. Not sure exactly what is means.

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2 replies by NE - Naked Emperor Newsletter and others
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