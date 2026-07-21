Being convicted of fraud no longer stops you becoming the Deputy Prime Minister & Today's Must-Reads (21 July 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
Editor’s Spotlight
Another day, another reminder that there is one rule for you and another for them. Animal farm is being played out IRL (In Real Life, as the kids say) and they’re rubbing your face in it.
Paid subscribers get the full picture: summaries and links for every story
Worth Watching
Daniel Hannan says “Liberal Democrat peers have been driven so potty by Elon Musk that they are now calling for general censorship powers. Lords and Commons of England! Consider what nation it is whereof ye are!”
Paid subscribers get the full picture: summaries and links for every story
Quick Hits
Politics/Geo-politics/Global news
17 US service members have died in the Iran war, reflecting a conflict fought largely in the air
Paid subscribers get the full picture: summaries and links for every story
White House ‘deeply concerned’ over Ed Miliband appointment as Foreign Secretary
Paid subscribers get the full picture: summaries and links for every story
Inside the Orwellian world of Germany’s free speech crackdown
Paid subscribers get the full picture: summaries and links for every story
Netanyahu Cancels Trip To Washington Amid Apparent Tensions With Trump
Paid subscribers get the full picture: summaries and links for every story
Russian warship opens fire just miles off Devon coast as Royal Navy watches on
Paid subscribers get the full picture: summaries and links for every story
Deep State Media Censorship
Paid subscribers get the full picture: summaries and links for every story
The Odyssey has transcended the culture war
Paid subscribers get the full picture: summaries and links for every story
Technology
America’s Surveillance Network Is Hiding in Plain Sight
Paid subscribers get the full picture: summaries and links for every story
Chinese AI model rivals ChatGPT, jolting Silicon Valley
Paid subscribers get the full picture: summaries and links for every story
Man-Made Climate Change
No Evidence That Weather Extremes Becoming More Frequent or Intense: (1) Heat Waves
This post has bonus content for paid subscribers. Upgrade to get full access.
Faking “Water Bankruptcy”
This post has bonus content for paid subscribers. Upgrade to get full access.
Henrik Svensmark fired by his university
Paid subscribers get the full picture: summaries and links for every story
Health
“The Reflex to Prescribe”
Paid subscribers get the full picture: summaries and links for every story
Fascinating Finds
Seeing Green: Nature Immersion Has Its Benefits
Paid subscribers get the full picture: summaries and links for every story
Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
Spread the Word and Earn Rewards
Enjoy this content? Share this newsletter with friends and family to receive exclusive perks! Earn up to 6 months complimentary access by climbing the leaderboard.
The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Control of American media/entertainment is complete except X and individual voices on the internet. Martin Armstrong knows first hand the ruthlessness of the American deep state and spent years in jail as punishment for refusing to go along with a corrupt bureaucracy. At the end of his thoughts he suggests the solution “ The truth is available for those who seek it out”. His advice has proven reliable more often than most.
I love the expression “ have been driven so potty” and it shows how the English language is so different from American english. Not sure exactly what is means.