China quietly builds forbidden AI-chip machine Washington sought to stop…
Assange: Nobel Prize broke Swedish law to reward U.S. proxy…
Dan Bongino exits FBI…
Neocons keep failing upward — forever wars never truly end…
Australia uses Bondi attack to launch sweeping hate-speech regime…
Man jailed 18 months for tweets seen just 33 times…
Ex-cop sues after 37 days jailed over a meme…
Tories say cut green spending to prepare Britain for war…
U.S. warns Europe: hand over Russian billions and you’ll regret it…
Canadians say cost of living worst they’ve ever experienced…
Musk predicts poverty’s end; says saving money unnecessary…
Environmentalists now demand Congress ban energy-hungry data centers…
Vaccinology’s ‘Third Big Lie’: your immunity depends on others’ shots…
🔦 Editor’s Spotlight
Woman recognised as ‘first black Briton’ by BBC was actually white
Of course, it doesn’t matter whether this skeleton was black or white but it does to the BBC.
In 2016, the BBC produced a programme called “Black and British: A Forgotten History.” But this wasn’t a forgotten history it was a made-up history. As is so common with BBC programmes today, it tries to impose its ideology which seems to be ashamed of Britain’s heritage. Here is the reconstructed image of the lady from the BBC show.
The ideologues were so excited they placed a blue plaque in the town where the skeleton was found.
This was removed later on when another study concluded that the lady was more likely to be Mediterranean.
However, now a new study by the Natural History Museum has determined that the lady was in fact a white, blonde haired, blue eyed, local woman. Here is the current reconstruction - you probably can’t spot the difference from the BBC’s version.
Hand’s up if you think the BBC will update its viewers on this study.
