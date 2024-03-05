The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

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SCA's avatar
SCA
Mar 5, 2024

Glorious.

We should all salute Trump History's weary brow. This is vital work. Laughing at idiocy makes it shrink!

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Joe Kraimer's avatar
Joe Kraimer
Mar 5, 2024

The BBC forgot to complain about Donaldus Trumpus being carved into Mount Rushmore.

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