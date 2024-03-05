As first reported by Guido Fawkes, BBC Verify’s Marianna Spring thought she was on to a scoop when BBC Panorama and Americast “discovered dozens of deepfakes portraying black people as supporting the former president [Trump']”. According to Spring, “Donald Trump supporters have been creating and sharing AI-generated fake images of black voters to encourage African Americans to vote Republican”.

She admits that “there’s no evidence directly linking these images to Mr Trump’s campaign”.

The fake images of black Trump supporters, generated by artificial intelligence (AI), are one of the emerging disinformation trends ahead of the US presidential election in November. Unlike in 2016, when there was evidence of foreign influence campaigns, the AI-generated images found by the BBC appear to have been made and shared by US voters themselves.

Except there is no big conspiracy, the photos were just a joke.

They come from an account called Trump History - Documenting the history of the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump (parody). It clearly identifies itself as a parody account and clearly labels its images as AI generated.

But it seems the BBC can’t take a joke or have a laugh. Perhaps they will be equally concerned about some of the other images produced by the same parody account.

They may be worried that voters might be swayed to vote for Trump if they know he walked side by side with Martin Luther King Jr.

Black voters won’t resist the Trump vote when they realise he taught African-American studies at Harvard.

Christians will all be voting for Trump when they find out that Trump was the fourth wise man who brought gifts to baby Jesus.

Working class voters will be flocking to the polling booths when they realise Trump used to hand out presents to children during the Great Depression of 1931

Lord of the Rings enthusiasts will definitely be voting for Trump after this rare photo of GanTrump the White, riding his horse, Shadowfax, emerged.

Historians will ensure a Trump victory when they realise Trump was one of the Pilgrims to take to the shores of Plymouth in 1620.

In case BBC Verify are still falling for these photos, to save them from further embarrassment - all of the above are fake!

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