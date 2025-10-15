📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 73,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

🔥 Top Stories

Global surveillance empire exposed tracking leaders, Vatican, and journalists…

Russian envoy to give JFK assassination files to U.S. congresswoman…

U.S. Army to power bases with Trump-era mini nuclear reactors…

Ukraine aid plunges despite NATO’s new support system…

Poland urges Germany to drop Nord Stream sabotage case…

Young people need culture, not comfort, to truly flourish…

Universities trade civilisation for efficiency — but at what cost?

IMF: UK faces weakest living standards growth in the West…

U.S. Treasury chief accuses China of dragging world economy down…

Venus theory challenges CO₂ climate model and Net Zero rationale…

GOP lawmakers consider breaking with Trump on UN climate summit…

HPV vaccine rollout reignites ethical and safety debate…

AI revolution in health care — but will it improve health for all?

Beached dolphins with Alzheimer’s-like brains…

** A regular reminder that whenever a headline has two links, the first is the paywalled version and the second is the free, archived version. If a link does not work - message me in the comments below and I will help resolve the issue **