The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LAnative's avatar
LAnative
44mEdited

Wow!!!

So impressed this title came up!

This is her very first book- every American should read this before the next election, and especially New Yorkers who are blind to Mamdani’s agenda. 😡

Ayn was shocked to see that New Yorkers she encountered during her visit to NYC were so enamored with socialism. She had fled to America, only to discover the elites were absolutely clueless. In this book you’ll find out what the political climate was and how difficult it was to find a publisher for “We The Living.”

Thank you for this!!🇺🇸

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Naked Emperor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture