Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.
Today’s book is:
The Virtue of Selfishness by Ayn Rand
A collection of essays that sets forth the moral principles of Objectivism, Ayn Rand's controversial, groundbreaking philosophy.
Since their initial publication, Rand's fictional works—Anthem, The Fountainhead, and Atlas Shrugged—have had a major impact on the intellectual scene. The underlying theme of her famous novels is her philosophy, a new morality—the ethics of rational self-interest—that offers a robust challenge to altruist-collectivist thought.
Known as Objectivism, her divisive philosophy holds human life—the life proper to a rational being—as the standard of moral values and regards altruism as incompatible with man's nature. In this series of essays, Rand asks why man needs morality in the first place, and arrives at an answer that redefines a new code of ethics based on the virtue of selfishness.
You can buy the book here (Amazon link).
I can't like this one, because I see no virtue in self-centeredness.
I did enjoy Rand's novels in college. Atlas Shrugged and We the Living were nice antidotes to all the Communist crap my professors fed me. I can recommend them on that level.
It still tickles me that Galt's Gulch was a Geoist monarchy rather than capitalist. One man owned all the land, charged full market rent for it, and used the proceeds to build and maintain infrastructure.
https://gameofrent.com/
Well in human life basic rule is balance. Selfishness is okay when paired with morality, with care for others. Complete lack of self interest, of struggle for our own wellbeing is stupid and harmful. Too much of selfishness may lead to our own demise or to catastrophe for others. One may have impression that today's world pushed us definitely to far towards selfishness.