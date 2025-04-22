📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 61,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

US gears Europe for Russia conflict as it shifts military focus to China…

The myth of progress has collapsed — what fills the spiritual void?

How Real ID could mark the final step toward total surveillance…

Was Pope Francis a puppet for global elites during his reign?

China pulls funding from US private equity as tensions escalate…

Japan’s record-breaking population decline hits dangerous new low…

Was the 2008 crash engineered to justify more control?

Former CDC director says unanimous intelligence lab leak conclusion by July…

Over 40% of Greek “COVID deaths” had other causes entirely…

Fauci’s fortune soared during COVID…

How your doctor was turned into a Big Pharma compliance agent…

New glacier discovery shows Antarctica warmer 1,000 years ago…

and much, much more….

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative. Start with a free 7-day trial!

📖 Today’s Book

The Salt Fix: Why the Experts Got It All Wrong--and How Eating More Might Save Your Life by Dr. James DiNicolantonio

🔒 Paid Content - Free 7-Day Trial!

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today’s full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape. See for yourself with a 7-day free trial.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying: