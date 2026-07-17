Trump Reveals ‘Shocking’ Election Vulnerabilities Including 278,000 Fraudulent Voters

“We have to get rid of the Medieval Warm Period.” The embarrassing truth that the Climate Doomsters wanted to remove.

Explosion off Florida coast registers as magnitude 3.9 earthquake

Iran’s IRGC says it targeted US installations in Syria, Jordan, Iraq and Oman

U.S. strikes bridges around key port in Iran, expanding campaign in battle over Hormuz

UK Pledges €300 Million to Fund 16 Swedish-Made Gripen Fighter Jets for Ukraine

Iran Asks Houthis To Stand Ready To Block Red Sea Shipping If US Hits Power Infrastructure

Trump claims Beijing bribed US journalists to publish negative stories targeting him

US approves nearly $2bn in weapons sale to Saudi Arabia

How the American Republic Became a Managerial State

Widdecombe Murder Means Attacks on Free-Speech Swap Sides

The War on Britain’s Historical Figures

No, the BBC is not a ‘trusted’ news service