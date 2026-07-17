At least 278,000 non-citizens registered for federal elections & Today's Must-Reads (17 July 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
Editor’s Spotlight
Trump Reveals ‘Shocking’ Election Vulnerabilities Including 278,000 Fraudulent Voters
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Worth Watching
“We have to get rid of the Medieval Warm Period.” The embarrassing truth that the Climate Doomsters wanted to remove.
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Quick Hits
Politics/Geo-politics/Global news
Explosion off Florida coast registers as magnitude 3.9 earthquake
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Iran’s IRGC says it targeted US installations in Syria, Jordan, Iraq and Oman
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U.S. strikes bridges around key port in Iran, expanding campaign in battle over Hormuz
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UK Pledges €300 Million to Fund 16 Swedish-Made Gripen Fighter Jets for Ukraine
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Iran Asks Houthis To Stand Ready To Block Red Sea Shipping If US Hits Power Infrastructure
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Trump claims Beijing bribed US journalists to publish negative stories targeting him
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US approves nearly $2bn in weapons sale to Saudi Arabia
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How the American Republic Became a Managerial State
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Widdecombe Murder Means Attacks on Free-Speech Swap Sides
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The War on Britain’s Historical Figures
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No, the BBC is not a ‘trusted’ news service
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Burnham Hires Ex-Hope Not Hate Director as No10 Political Strategy Chief
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Technology
The Great Normalization (Nobody Declared Martial Law—Yet America Began Looking Like It Anyway)
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Finance/Economy/Energy
Data Center Worries Reflect Bad Policy, Not Overreliance on Hydrocarbons
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Iraq’s al-Faw Grand Port To Be The Largest Facility In The Mideast
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Man-Made Climate Change
New Study Highlights The ‘Dominant Role’ Of Aerosol/Cloud Interactions In Shaping Climate
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The climate scaremongers: Five years of fake news
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Health
NHS must learn from Letby hospital failings ‘or more babies will die’
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Fascinating Finds
A philosopher’s guide to thinking for yourself in an age built to think for you
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Not Philadelphia, this is where the United States started: Inside the long-lost colony that is the true birthplace of American ideology.
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Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
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I sincerely hope that top leaders in the Obama administration go to prison for election rigging and for the ongoing attempted bloodless coup against Trump and his supporters. It is not just about revenge, it is about the rule of law, integrity, and to make sure this never happens again.
Articles and video are AGAIN OUTSTANDING....if permitted would encourage readers to check out Coffee and Covid by Jeff Childers, a lawyer out of Florida with funny, optimistic and insightful blogs six days a week.