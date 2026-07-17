The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
5h

I sincerely hope that top leaders in the Obama administration go to prison for election rigging and for the ongoing attempted bloodless coup against Trump and his supporters. It is not just about revenge, it is about the rule of law, integrity, and to make sure this never happens again.

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sparky's avatar
sparky
4h

Articles and video are AGAIN OUTSTANDING....if permitted would encourage readers to check out Coffee and Covid by Jeff Childers, a lawyer out of Florida with funny, optimistic and insightful blogs six days a week.

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