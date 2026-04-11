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🔥Top Stories

Pakistan talks seen as cover for major escalation…

UK prepares nationwide plan for potential war…

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Rocket scientist disappearance linked to defence tech…

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‘Carbon bureaucracy’ bypassing democracy…

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