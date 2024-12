馃摪 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 42,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

馃敟 Top Stories

323 virus vials vanish from Queensland lab in major biosecurity breach鈥

Assad鈥檚 swift fall after turning down Washington offer鈥

Queen Elizabeth 鈥榖elieved every Israeli was a terrorist or a son of a terrorist鈥欌

The heart鈥檚 surprising 鈥渕ini-brain鈥濃

The real scandal behind the Hunter Biden pardon鈥

Daniel Penny trial reveals the ideological rot in leftist circles鈥

Terrifying tech: surveillance capitalism鈥檚 invasion into everyday life鈥

Quantum leap: Willow chip solves computations faster than the universe鈥檚 age鈥

How Iran鈥檚 land bridge collapse reshapes Middle East power dynamics鈥

How to escape the unsustainable US debt trap鈥

NHS staff boycott vaccines amid government鈥檚 public promotion blitz鈥

Military warns net zero push endangers soldiers鈥

James Webb hints at universe expansion defying known physics鈥

New study links megadroughts to cooler temperatures鈥

EU debates temporary solar geoengineering ban to avert misuse鈥

Flu vaccine increases risk of other respiratory viruses鈥

