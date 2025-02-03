📖 Antony C. Sutton - Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler
The Astonishing True Story of the American Financiers Who Bankrolled the Nazis
Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.
Today’s book is:
Wall Street and Rise of Hitler: The Astonishing True Story of the American Financiers Who Bankrolled the Nazis by Antony C. Sutton
“The contribution made by American capitalism to German war preparations can only be described as phenomenal. It was certainly crucial to German military capabilities.... Not only was an influential sector of American business aware of the nature of Nazism, but for its own purposes aided Nazism wherever possible (and profitable)―with full knowledge that the probable outcome would be war involving Europe and the United States.”
Penetrating a cloak of falsehood, deception, and duplicity, Professor Sutton reveals one of the most remarkable and under-reported facts of World War II―that key Wall Street banks and American businesses supported Hitler’s rise to power by financing and trading with Nazi Germany. Carefully tracing this closely guarded secret through original documents and eyewitness accounts, Sutton comes to the unsavory conclusion that the catastrophe of World War II was extremely profitable for a select group of financial insiders. He presents a thoroughly documented account of the role played by J.P. Morgan, T.W. Lamont, the Rockefeller interests, General Electric, Standard Oil, and the National City, Chase, and Manhattan banks, Kuhn, Loeb and Company, General Motors, Ford Motor Company, and scores of others in helping to prepare the bloodiest, most destructive war in history.
You can buy the book here (Amazon link).
The book Tower of Basel by Adam Lebor implicates a lot of the same people/organizations. That's a good book for NE recommendations, unless you've already listed it. It chronicles the development of the central bank of central banks, the Bank of International Settlements in the early 1930's. It is located in Basel, Switzerland, highly secretive and powerful, and is answerable and accountable to no one.
I am not familiar with this book but did read, years ago, The Crimes of IG Farben which also documented much of the US contribution to Hitler and his genocidal agenda. There was years of efforts to recoup American $$ from Swiss banks costing huge amounts of $$$. In the end it was really useless to the American taxpayer. Many people today know that "IBM made Hitler's trains run on time" by providing the technology to coordinate the process. Oil was continually sent to Hitler despite it being a treasonous action during the war. Clearly the Oligarchy doesn't give a hoot about laws or treason or criminal acts when it comes to their profit. Nothing has changed today but to get bigger and worse. Capitalism and Fascism partner well: Capitalism and Democracy are like oil and water! People need to wake up to what they are really supporting when they buy into the accusations of communism when people talk about human interests and support for the people.