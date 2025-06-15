Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

America's Secret Establishment: An Introduction to the Order of Skull & Bones by Antony C. Sutton

Breaking 170 years of secrecy, this intriguing exposé takes a behind-the-scenes look at Yale's mysterious society, the Order of the Skull and Bones, and its prominent members, numbering among them Tafts, Rockefellers, Pillsburys, and Bushes.

Explore how Skull and Bones initiates have become senators, judges, cabinet secretaries, spies, titans of finance and industry, and even U.S. presidents, including George W. Bush.

This book reveals that far from being a campus fraternity, the society is more concerned with the success of its members in the postcollegiate world.

Included are a verified membership list, rare reprints of original Order materials revealing the interlocking power centers dominated by Bonesmen, and a peek inside the Tomb, their 140-year-old private clubhouse.

