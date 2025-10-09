Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s reader recommended book is:

Climate at a Glance for Teachers and Students: Facts on 30 Prominent Climate Topics by Anthony Watts & James Taylor

Over the past half-century, politicians, pundits, and academics have been making wildly incorrect claims about the causes and consequences of climate change, confusing and misleading millions of people around the world. Students and their teachers are not immune to these problems. In fact, in many ways, they’ve been the biggest victims of climate change misinformation.

In Climate at a Glance for Teachers and Students: Facts on 30 Prominent Climate Topics, authors Anthony Watts and James Taylor use cold, hard facts and well-established data to debunk some of the most prominent climate myths.

This easy-to-read book is perfect for teachers and students interested in learning the truth about climate change and its impacts.

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

