Editor’s Spotlight

Yesterday, almost 60,000 illegal immigrants entered Ceuta, a Spanish territory in North Africa, in 24 hours. Most people online are commenting on the illegal immigrant ‘invasion’ aspect of the story but the location of Ceuta reveals a more worrying reality.

Worth Watching

After all the negative reviews, was Christopher’s Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ actually a Trojan Horse?

Quick Hits

Politics/Geo-politics/Global news

Iran claims ballistic missile strike destroyed 3 US F-35 jets at Jordan air base

Iraq says it had ‘no prior knowledge’ of US-Saudi attacks – as it happened

CIA, Mossad hunt for Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s Supreme Leader vanishes into thin air

Russian Missile Destroys US-Owned Drone Factory in Kyiv

Trump lashes out at aides over lack of clear Iran strategy

A Leaked Memo Ties Cyberattacks on Minnesota Water Utilities to Iran

John Mearsheimer is trying to kill Russia with kindness - soft power equals hard head equals wronghead

How ‘progressives’ became the new reactionaries

Ideology is still undermining the arts

Technology

‘Hammer of the Gods’ new secret weapon upgrades US Army power to blast enemy missile attacks

A Civilian Plane Crashed in New Mexico. Was the Military’s Tech to Blame?

Finance/Economy/Energy

BP puts North Sea business up for sale

Trump Crypto Tie-Up Fueled Family Windfall, Investor Losses

Climate change catastrophism is a Leftist weapon to destroy capitalism

Where all the millionaires going?

Man-Made Climate Change

Spreading panic about high temperatures causes more damage than the heat itself.

The Era of Decentralized Observation

Health

Schools Are Pushing Mental Health Screening. Research Shows It Does More Harm Than Good

Fauci: Diary of a Celebrity

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Fascinating Finds

Why Isn’t Earth Frozen?

Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.

— NE

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