Another global shipping chokepoint is attacked & Today's Must-Reads (31 July 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
Editor’s Spotlight
Yesterday, almost 60,000 illegal immigrants entered Ceuta, a Spanish territory in North Africa, in 24 hours. Most people online are commenting on the illegal immigrant ‘invasion’ aspect of the story but the location of Ceuta reveals a more worrying reality.
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Worth Watching
After all the negative reviews, was Christopher’s Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ actually a Trojan Horse?
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Quick Hits
Politics/Geo-politics/Global news
Iran claims ballistic missile strike destroyed 3 US F-35 jets at Jordan air base
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Iraq says it had ‘no prior knowledge’ of US-Saudi attacks – as it happened
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CIA, Mossad hunt for Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s Supreme Leader vanishes into thin air
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Russian Missile Destroys US-Owned Drone Factory in Kyiv
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Trump lashes out at aides over lack of clear Iran strategy
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A Leaked Memo Ties Cyberattacks on Minnesota Water Utilities to Iran
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John Mearsheimer is trying to kill Russia with kindness - soft power equals hard head equals wronghead
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How ‘progressives’ became the new reactionaries
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Ideology is still undermining the arts
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Technology
‘Hammer of the Gods’ new secret weapon upgrades US Army power to blast enemy missile attacks
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A Civilian Plane Crashed in New Mexico. Was the Military’s Tech to Blame?
Finance/Economy/Energy
BP puts North Sea business up for sale
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Trump Crypto Tie-Up Fueled Family Windfall, Investor Losses
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Climate change catastrophism is a Leftist weapon to destroy capitalism
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Where all the millionaires going?
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Man-Made Climate Change
Spreading panic about high temperatures causes more damage than the heat itself.
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The Era of Decentralized Observation
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Health
Schools Are Pushing Mental Health Screening. Research Shows It Does More Harm Than Good
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Fauci: Diary of a Celebrity
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Fascinating Finds
Why Isn’t Earth Frozen?
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Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
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