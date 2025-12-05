📰 Reaching over 76,000 followers worldwide - join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

Leaked call shows Europe conspiring to block Trump’s peace plan…

Zelensky’s plane reportedly shadowed by drones in ‘hybrid attack’…

Jan. 6 pipe-bomb suspect arrested after five years…

Report finds 20% of U.S. Afghanistan aid was wasted…

Hegseth removed admiral who questioned legality of boat strikes…

Britain pushes facial-recognition expansion into every town centre…

Majority of U.S. voters distrust electronic voting machines…

Is NATO beginning to fracture under geopolitical strain?

Operation targeting ZeroHedge, Breitbart traced to Starmer allies…

New study: temperature drives 83% of CO₂ increase…

Is the West normalising widespread mental-health overdiagnosis?

First fentanyl-vaccine trial launches in the Netherlands…

Top AI scientist warns catastrophic misuse risks already emerging…

Google proposes “sustainable” orbital data centres…

…and many more stories below.

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative.

📖 Today’s Book

What’s Wrong With The World by G.K. Chesterton In this book, Chesterton addresses social and political issues of the time, such as poverty, religious faith and the rights of the common man. He argues that the root of these issues is the lack of a moral and spiritual foundation in society and that the solution lies in reconnecting to traditional values. This classic work of social criticism is as relevant today as it was when it was first published in 1910.

🔒 Upgrade to Read the Full Briefing

👉 Become a Paid Subscriber — Free 7-Day Trial

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today’s full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying: