Princess Diana’s Panorama interview rocked the world. Here is the full story, with unparalleled access to secret documents and key players at the heart of the controversy.



In this groundbreaking exclusive, Andy Webb, the writer and award-winning filmmaker who first obtained the secret files that broke the story of Princess Diana’s betrayal by journalist Martin Bashir, reveals the true extent of the deception the Princess experienced before giving her iconic 1995 Panorama TV interview.



Dianarama reveals how key players at the BBC then devised an elaborate cover-up to hide what happened, whilst leaving Diana to her fate. Andy Webb’s unrivalled insider access to the key players in the drama ensures a thrilling first-hand narrative, putting the reader inside the room where each key decision was taken.



The action spans more than thirty years, switching from the moment BBC reporter Martin Bashir first contrived his dossier of forged bank statements in 1995 to the 2024 courtroom where Webb faced the BBC’s elite legal squad to demand the publication of 10,000 pages of highly contested documents relating to the scandal.



A story for the ages, the fate of Princess Diana and the events leading up to her tragic death and it’s impact will be debated by scholars and gossips centuries from now. Dianarama will be a key part in the first draft of history.

