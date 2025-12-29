📰 Reaching over 77,000 followers worldwide - join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Iran declares multi-front war as escalation rhetoric accelerates…

Drumbeats grow louder for coordinated war with Iran, Russia, China…

Former ambassador profits from regime-change advocacy circuit…

Johnson’s inaccessibility give intelligence services more powers…

Starmer absent from Zelensky call…

Minnesota fraud allegations collide with viral evidence on childcare funding…

FBI flagged Clinton Foundation’s foreign money problem — then stalled…

Ireland pushes EU-wide end to anonymous speech online…

Mocking elites forbidden — only the working class remains fair game…

Work future isn’t human versus AI — it’s control versus dependency…

Green energy quietly reintroduces toxic waste risks…

Carbon cycle reality clashes with climate messaging simplifications…

The Enemy Within: How a Totalitarian Movement is Destroying America by David Horowitz As Abraham Lincoln so presciently warned on the eve of America’s last existential crisis, “If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live for all time, or die by suicide.” In The Enemy Within, David Horowitz provides a spot-on assessment of the threat to the American Republic and points to an escape route—while there’s still time.

If you read this newsletter I’m guessing you never listen to celebrities anyway - but here is a great example as to why you are correct in not doing so.

Only a week ago, a UK court jailed a man for tweets seen only 33 times. The individual involved was incarcerated for 18 months on two counts of publishing material intended to stir up racial hatred.

Here is a selection of his tweets - they include wanting to kill zionists, police & white males. His tweets show that he hates the British, calling them dogs and monkeys.

Sorry, my bad, those are the tweets of a man that the British Prime Minister welcomed into the country at the weekend. He was “delighted that Alaa Abd El-Fattah is back in the UK” and his case “has been a top priority for” his government. This is the same Prime Minister that is allowing something like 30 people per day to be arrested for tweeting. But tweets that display hatred for the country and its population are treated as a top priority for bringing that person into the UK.

Now, where do the celebrities come in? Here is one of many videos of famous actors reading essays by El-Fattah, before his release, trying to virtue-signal how great they are raise awareness of his case. Their smugness is dangerous because not only do they not research the issue they are campaigning about, they convince the dumbed masses to do so without any research as well.

I’m not an El-Fattah expert either. I am glad he has been released if he was jailed purely for freedom of speech. But how about the British citizens who have been jailed for the same crime. Another example of two-tier justice and poor judgement from our Prime Minister who also just gave a peerage to a man who he knew campaigned for a paedophile.