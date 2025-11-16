Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s reader recommended book is:

Covid-19 Pandemic: A Third Eye by Amitav Banerjee

In a world forever altered by the Covid-19 pandemic, literature continues to serve as a mirror to society – reflecting truths, challenging assumptions, and exposing uncomfortable realities. Among recent works that venture into this terrain, Covid-19 Pandemic: A Third Eye by Dr. Amitav Banerjee stands out as a incisive, brave, and deeply analytical narrative.

Covid-19 Pandemic: A Third Eye is not a recounting of numbers or policies – it is a study in perspective. Dr. Banerjee examines:

■ The politicisation of health communication

■ Influence of global pharmaceutical interests

■ Media-driven panic and policy swings

■ The sidelining of evolutionary biology and natural immunity

■ Lack of transparent data and context-specific strategies

His writing encourages readers to question, reflect, and understand – not to undermine science, but to protect its integrity.

Covid-19 Pandemic: A Third Eye transcends its subject. It is a testament to scientific truth, democratic questioning, and ethical public health. For citizens, policymakers, and medical professionals alike, this book offers something invaluable – clarity in an era of noise.

Through his pages, Dr. Banerjee gives us what society needs most: a third eye – to see beyond panic, beyond politics, and into the heart of truth.

In an environment of shifting narratives, and global uncertainty, Dr. Banerjee’s voice encourages society to think, analyse, and respond with wisdom – not fear.

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

