🔥 Top Stories

Putin unveils new nuclear weapons as global arms race heats up…

Trump threatens massive China tariffs amid rare earths clash…

Court victory overturns Britain’s creeping Islamic blasphemy laws…

Calls grow for FBI probe into Antifa’s hidden funders…

Inside Peter Thiel’s secret lectures warning of the ‘Antichrist’…

Trump thanks Putin after Nobel Peace Prize snub…

Venezuela warns UN of looming US military ‘armed attack’…

Hamas rejects Tony Blair as Gaza peace overseer in Trump plan…

Could a solar storm collapse our global financial system overnight?

Record AI power demand set to send US electricity costs soaring…

1930s still hottest decade despite Bloomberg’s climate alarm…

RFK Jr. links circumcision and Tylenol to autism rise…

Covid inquiry hears of ‘generational slaughter’ in care homes…

Pfizer withheld key vaccine data from FDA submissions…

Easter Island’s billion-dollar drug and the people erased from its story…

📖 Today’s Book

That Book Is Dangerous!: How Moral Panic, Social Media, and the Culture Wars Are Remaking Publishing by Adam Szetela

📊 Readers’ Poll

** A regular reminder that whenever a headline has two links, the first is the paywalled version and the second is the free, archived version. **