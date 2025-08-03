Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s reader recommended book is:

Healing with DMSO: The Complete Guide to Safe and Natural Treatments for Managing Pain, Inflammation, and Other Chronic Ailments with Dimethyl Sulfoxide by Amandha Dawn Vollmer

Discover the benefits that DMSO can bring to your first-aid kit, from safely soothing headaches to easing arthritis pain, in this easy-to-use, fact-filled handbook.



This science-backed guide will help you understand how DMSO works, why it works, and the many ways you can harness its power to heal your aches, pains, and other ailments, all in an easy-to-read and friendly way. DMSO (dimethyl sulfoxide) is a natural substance that comes from wood, and, when applied topically, can offer a host of pain-relieving benefits. Healing with DMSO will dispel the myths and falsehoods surrounding this substance while presenting the latest research-backed facts on how you can reap DMSO’s many benefits.



From dosages to application methods, you’ll be presented with all the information needed to find the best and safest method for using DMSO at home. Discover how you can use DMSO to speed your body’s healing process from wounds, burns, and muscle injuries. This book will help you understand how you can safely and effectively use DMSO to treat everything from headaches and inflammation to osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, all without the use of prescription medication!

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

