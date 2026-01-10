Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s reader recommended book is:

The Third Wave by Alvin Toffler

From the author of Future Shock, a striking way out of today’s despair . . . a bracing, optimistic look at our new potentials.



The Third Wave makes startling sense of the violent changes now battering our world. Its sweeping synthesis casts fresh light on our new forms of marriage and family, on today's dramatic changes in business and economics. It explains the role of cults, the new definitions of work, play, love, and success. It points toward new forms of twenty-first-century democracy.

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

Share