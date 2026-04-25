All your private photos will now be scanned by AI & Today's Must-Reads (25 April 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
🔥Top Stories
Iran sends proposal through Pakistan as tensions deepen…
China urgently warns citizens to leave Iran now…
Global oil shock moves closer to economic breaking point…
US revives firing squad as execution policy hardens…
Calls grow for Europe to build NATO without Trump…
Technocracy fears rise as crisis powers expand…
Police tracked newspaper critic after published op-ed…
Adam Smith’s warning on power and national strength…
Solar expansion pushes farmers off critical leased land…
Healthy mother chooses Swiss clinic after family tragedy…
RFK Jr attacks assisted suicide as moral collapse…
“Vaccine hesitancy” framed as language of compliance…
…and many more stories below.
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