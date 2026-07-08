All new cars in the EU will monitor you at all times if you drive over 12 mph & Today's Must-Reads (8 July 2026)
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Ukraine drone swarms hit eight Russian shadow fleet tankers…
Two in five Britons think Muslims cannot integrate in UK…
Iran and US trade fire — Trump calls ceasefire “over”…
Federal court decisively strikes down Florida’s campus speech ban…
The global economy is now the world’s most dangerous battlefield…
Israel is planning to build space attack lasers…
Half of Americans cannot afford groceries and gas…
Were heatwave climate claims science — or just simulation?
NASA’s climate models underestimate cloud behaviour by a hundredfold.
…and many more stories below…
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