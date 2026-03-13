All eyes on Iran means all eyes off the Private Credit crisis & Today's Must-Reads (13 March 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
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🔥Top Stories
White House accused of underestimating Hormuz crisis risk…
Poland says Iran posed no direct threat to Europe…
Four US crew killed in KC-135 refuelling aircraft crash…
Fire aboard USS Gerald R. Ford…
RAF rescues stranded US officials and intelligence staff…
Medevac flight carries wounded US troops from Gulf…
Iranian missile launcher capacity largely intact after strikes…
Iranian cluster missiles penetrate Israeli defences…
Iran reports over 1,300 civilians killed in strikes…
Mystery massing of thousands of Chinese boats at sea…
Senators demand probe into redacted Epstein files…
Palantir and NVIDIA unveil sovereign AI infrastructure system…
US not yet ready to escort tankers through Hormuz…
Sixteen commercial ships attacked since war began…
Russia gains $150m daily from war-driven oil surge…
Denmark urges citizens to cut fuel use immediately…
CDC panel backs away from ending mRNA vaccine recommendation…
…and many more stories below.
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🔦 Editor’s Spotlight
More Cracks Emerge in Private Credit’s $1.8 Trillion Iceberg
Even more stories broke this week that troubles in the private credit market are mounting. The increasing instability in these largely unregulated and opaque non-bank loans is an ominous sign that the hidden risks are starting to spiral. Because the private loans interconnect major Wall Street private equity firms and banks, defaults could transmit financial contagion that could threaten the economy.
Morgan Stanley and Cliffwater freeze private credit withdrawals
Apollo and JPMorgan flash private credit warning signs
The growing drumbeat of bad private credit news bangs on. These are not isolated incidents—it’s likely the tip of an iceberg of real trouble in private credit.
Regulators should be treating these developments as an urgent warning because if losses continue to mount in private credit, the damage will not stay confined to Wall Street balance sheets. The contagion can spread outward, tightening credit, amplifying instability, and ultimately hitting the real economy where workers, communities, and retirement savers pay the price.
🎞️ Worth Watching
Gen. Grynkewich says that from what he’s observed after studying air power throughout history is “that any time you attack a civilian population you usually end up finding that it just hardens their resolve.”
🥊 Quick Hits
Politics
Pentagon and National Security Council underestimated war’s impact on Strait of Hormuz
President Donald Trump’s national security team failed to fully account for the potential consequences of what some officials have described as a worst-case scenario now facing the administration
No ‘direct threat’ from Iran to Europe, US before war, Polish foreign minister says
Radosław Sikorski says Warsaw has no intention of joining the attack on Iran because “we have plenty to deal with here, next door.”
4 crew members killed in crash of American KC-135 refueling aircraft in Iraq, U.S. military confirms
U.S. officials have told CBS News they believe the incident may have involved a mid-air collision, but they were still investigating.
A fire broke out aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, two Sailors Injured
U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the incident in a statement, emphasizing that the fire was “not combat-related.”
US officials and spies ‘rescued’ from Iraq by RAF
The US State Department staff, contractors and intelligencers had been transported from the US consulate in Irbil to the airport by bus and told to expect extraction. But it never came. The group approached a nearby British military contingent who volunteered to airlift them to Cyprus in an A400M Atlas military transport plane.
US medevac flight from Saudi Arabia carries 19 injured troops to Germany
CBS News reports that a US military medevac flight on Thursday transported 19 wounded service members from Saudi Arabia to a base in Germany, including two hurt in a drone explosion near their vehicle.
Number of Iranian missile launchers largely unchanged after week of airstrikes
Israeli, Western estimates highlight difficulty of locating small, mobile targets without full skies control
11 Iranian Cluster Missiles Penetrated. One Dropped 70 Bombs Over Central Israel
Last year, only three cluster missiles hit Israel. In the current round, Iran has launched more than 100, carrying far more submunitions
Are Iran’s claims that US-Israeli strikes have had ‘no impact’ on its military capabilities true?
Iran’s ambassador to the UN reported on Wednesday that more than 1,341 civilians had been killed in US-Israeli strikes, with a further 17,000 wounded.
Regional countries hold behind-the-scenes talks with Iranian officials, push for dialogue with US
Senior officials from Oman, Egypt, Pakistan, and Turkey are engaging in talks with Iranian officials to encourage dialogue with the Trump administration, but Iran has so far refused to enter negotiations on an agreement.
Thousands of Chinese boats mass at sea, raising questions
The vessels, which were as close as 500 metres (1,640 feet) to each other, held their positions for about 30 hours in near gale-force winds and then suddenly scattered.
Bipartisan Group of Senators Call for Probe Into DOJ’s Epstein Files’ Redactions
Sens. Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) signed the letter alleging that the DOJ did not fully comply with the law compelling the files’ release last December.
Technology
Palantir and NVIDIA Team to Deliver Sovereign AI Operating System Reference Architecture
The Palantir AI OS Reference Architecture delivers a complete, production-ready AI infrastructure. It is based on NVIDIA Enterprise Reference Architectures, tested and qualified to run Palantir’s complete software suite
Finance/Economy
The White House’s Oil-Restraint Toolbox Is Empty
The working assumption is that the oil market will add $3 to $6 a barrel to the headline price for every day — every single day — that the war continues.
Energy Secretary Wright says U.S. ‘not ready’ to escort oil tankers through Strait of Hormuz yet
Wright said all U.S. military assets in the region are focused on destroying Iran’s offensive capabilities right now.
16 and Counting: Oil and Cargo Ships are Growing Targets in war with Iran
At least 16 oil tankers, cargo and other commercial ships have been attacked in the Persian Gulf since the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran began nearly two weeks ago, a New York Times analysis shows.
KSA books costly tankers to reroute oil as Hormuz traffic stalls
Saudi Arabia’s largest oil shipper has been booking tankers at exceptionally high rates as the kingdom scrambles to reroute crude exports through the Red Sea
U.S. Temporarily Eases Restrictions on Russian Oil
The United States Department of the Treasury issued a special license allowing transactions involving Russian crude oil and petroleum products that had already been loaded onto tankers.
CME’s Duffy warns against government intervention in oil markets
A reported plan for the US Treasury Department to combat rising energy prices by intervening in the oil futures market “might be a biblical disaster”, according to the head of the world’s largest futures exchange.
Russia rakes in $150mn a day in extra revenue from surging oil prices
Middle East conflict boosts Vladimir Putin’s war chest as tankers carrying Russian oil head to India
Global energy catastrophe incoming: Russia warns the world has seen only the beginning of a historic energy shock
Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, predicted the beginning of the largest energy crisis in history
“Please, Please, Please”: Denmark’s Energy Minister Begs Citizens To Stop Driving As Global Energy Shock Spreads
With the record release of SPRs by IEA members announced on Wednesday, failing to halt Brent from re-entering triple-digit territory, Denmark’s energy minister issued a dire warning to citizens across the Scandinavian country, urging them to immediately conserve fuel and electricity.
Trump Weighs Rare Jones Act Waiver as War Drives Fuel Prices Higher
If enacted, it would allow foreign tankers to move oil, gasoline, diesel, liquefied natural gas, and fertilizer between U.S. ports, which is normally prohibited under U.S. law.
Hedge funds face sharpest drawdown since April amid market turmoil
Hedge funds are experiencing their steepest drawdown since April’s so-called ‘Liberation Day’ as volatile markets trigger the unwinding of crowded trades
Slovakia’s largest fertilizer plant cuts ammonia production
This once again demonstrates that the Middle East conflict is beginning to impact Europe’s fertilizer industry. According to the company’s CEO, Pavel Hanus, Duslo has reduced ammonia production to the “technical minimum level” but continues to produce fertilizers.
Health
CDC vaccine committee drops push to stop recommending mRNA Covid-19 shots, for now
Dr. Retsef Levi, a professor of operations management at MIT who is leading ACIP’s work group on Covid-19 vaccines, posted online in 2023, “The evidence is mounting and indisputable that MRNA vaccines cause serious harm including death, especially among young people. We have to stop giving them immediately!”
🗑️ Must NOT Read
Three Targets for US Boots on the Ground in Iran
There are three reasons to put American boots on the ground in Iran: nuclear stockpiles, Kharg Island and aiding the resistance says James Stavridis for Bloomberg
💎 Fascinating Finds
Scientists reveal controversial plan to launch 50,000 MIRRORS into space for ‘sunlight on demand’ – but sceptics warn it poses ‘serious risks’ to wildlife and humans
California–based startup, Reflect Orbital, is poised to secure permission to launch a 60–foot (18.3–metre) prototype mirror into orbit to beam sunlight back to the Earth’s surface.
Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
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