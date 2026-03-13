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US not yet ready to escort tankers through Hormuz…

Mystery massing of thousands of Chinese boats at sea…

Four US crew killed in KC-135 refuelling aircraft crash…

Poland says Iran posed no direct threat to Europe…

…and many more stories below.

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Regulators should be treating these developments as an urgent warning because if losses continue to mount in private credit, the damage will not stay confined to Wall Street balance sheets. The contagion can spread outward, tightening credit, amplifying instability, and ultimately hitting the real economy where workers, communities, and retirement savers pay the price.

The growing drumbeat of bad private credit news bangs on. These are not isolated incidents—it’s likely the tip of an iceberg of real trouble in private credit.

Even more stories broke this week that troubles in the private credit market are mounting. The increasing instability in these largely unregulated and opaque non-bank loans is an ominous sign that the hidden risks are starting to spiral. Because the private loans interconnect major Wall Street private equity firms and banks, defaults could transmit financial contagion that could threaten the economy.

Gen. Grynkewich says that from what he’s observed after studying air power throughout history is “that any time you attack a civilian population you usually end up finding that it just hardens their resolve.”

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Pentagon and National Security Council underestimated war’s impact on Strait of Hormuz President Donald Trump’s national security team failed to fully account for the potential consequences of what some officials have described as a worst-case scenario now facing the administration

No ‘direct threat’ from Iran to Europe, US before war, Polish foreign minister says Radosław Sikorski says Warsaw has no intention of joining the attack on Iran because “we have plenty to deal with here, next door.”

4 crew members killed in crash of American KC-135 refueling aircraft in Iraq, U.S. military confirms U.S. officials have told CBS News they believe the incident may have involved a mid-air collision, but they were still investigating.

A fire broke out aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, two Sailors Injured U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the incident in a statement, emphasizing that the fire was “not combat-related.”

US officials and spies ‘rescued’ from Iraq by RAF The US State Department staff, contractors and intelligencers had been transported from the US consulate in Irbil to the airport by bus and told to expect extraction. But it never came. The group approached a nearby British military contingent who volunteered to airlift them to Cyprus in an A400M Atlas military transport plane.

US medevac flight from Saudi Arabia carries 19 injured troops to Germany CBS News reports that a US military medevac flight on Thursday transported 19 wounded service members from Saudi Arabia to a base in Germany, including two hurt in a drone explosion near their vehicle.

Number of Iranian missile launchers largely unchanged after week of airstrikes Israeli, Western estimates highlight difficulty of locating small, mobile targets without full skies control

11 Iranian Cluster Missiles Penetrated. One Dropped 70 Bombs Over Central Israel Last year, only three cluster missiles hit Israel. In the current round, Iran has launched more than 100, carrying far more submunitions

Are Iran’s claims that US-Israeli strikes have had ‘no impact’ on its military capabilities true? Iran’s ambassador to the UN reported on Wednesday that more than 1,341 civilians had been killed in US-Israeli strikes, with a further 17,000 wounded.

Regional countries hold behind-the-scenes talks with Iranian officials, push for dialogue with US Senior officials from Oman, Egypt, Pakistan, and Turkey are engaging in talks with Iranian officials to encourage dialogue with the Trump administration, but Iran has so far refused to enter negotiations on an agreement.

Thousands of Chinese boats mass at sea, raising questions The vessels, which were as close as 500 metres (1,640 feet) to each other, held their positions for about 30 hours in near gale-force winds and then suddenly scattered.