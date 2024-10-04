📜Alarming Heart Attack Increase in 'Super-Fit' Young People; Huge Rise in Ill Health & Today's Must-Reads - 4 October 2024
🔥 Top Stories
Biden discusses Israeli strikes on Iran oil facilities, sending oil prices soaring...
Boris Johnson: bugging device found in his bathroom after Netanyahu’s visit...
Berlin Airport to rename runways due to shifts in Earth’s magnetic field...
Western governments grow comfortable with political assassinations…
FEMA runs out of hurricane funds after spending $1.4B on migrants...
Don’t let ‘infaux thuggery’ stifle free debate…
Canada’s birth rate falls into “lowest-low” fertility category…
Crows show surprising mental abilities, once thought unique to humans...
UK hands Chagos Islands to China-aligned Mauritius, risking military assets...
The Fed’s inflation target is meaningless: learn why...
MrBeast’s philanthropy fuels an illusion of aid while boosting his own celebrity...
Australia’s new ‘misinformation’ laws give the state more power…
Why they hate Trump…
Ex-Pussycat Doll claimed group was really a ‘prostitution ring’.
and much, much more….
🔒 Paid Content
