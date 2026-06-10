Top Stories

Trump warns Iran it has “taken too long” to deal…

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$3 billion in Iranian assets quietly transferred to Tehran…

Have I Got News For You has become establishment propaganda…

Law professors report widespread self-censorship across US legal academia…

Senate bill would force US to share all Middle East intel with Israel…

Drone boat autonomously rescued downed US helicopter pilots…

UK wants phone message scanning and jail for CEOs who refuse…

Fiat money priced the working class out of football…

Cold kills nine times more people than heat — WHO silent…

Bill Gates has quietly shaped US medical research for 25 years…

Nature magazine asks why young people are getting cancer at rising rates…

…and many more stories below.

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Editor’s Spotlight

AI, when used with the right intentions, is going to be a massive force for good. A great example of this is in the latest results showing that Palantir software halved sepsis deaths in a US hospital.

The system monitors the vital signs of every patient in the hospital 24 hours a day, alerting a “rapid response team” of staff to subtle changes that could indicate sepsis, meaning patients are given lifesaving antibiotics much sooner.

Amazing. 900 lives were saved in the Tampa General Hospital using AI to detect early warning signs.

This is what AI should be used for. [STOP reading here if you want this to remain an uplifting story!] But sadly, putting my sceptical hat back on, this Palantir early detection tech, uses the same operating system which manages the data of millions of UK National Health Service patients. We will be incentivised to give up more of our data and privacy to companies such as Palantir with the carrot of saving lives.

One is not required to have the other - we don’t need to give up our privacy to enjoy not dying from sepsis in hospital. However, this is how it will be presented and I dare say this good news AI story is just a Palantir advert to make us think more fondly of them.