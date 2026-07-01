Top Stories

Russia closes border crossings with Finland, Estonia and Latvia…

Ukraine named a military unit after Polish ethnic cleansers…

Ship runs aground in Hormuz on Iran-unapproved route…

ECHR deportation dodgers to cost taxpayers nearly £5 billion…

Trump made over £1 billion from crypto…

BIS warns AI bubble bursting poses global financial systemic risk…

UK household wealth drops 17.5% in biggest recorded fall…

Germany leads on renewables — and has Europe’s highest electricity prices…

Bank of England quietly penalising fossil fuel companies…

Europe’s heat deaths are a policy failure, not a climate one…

Met Office temperature claims are fraudulent, new analysis finds…

Trump’s Oval Office erupted over pesticides in “shocking” MAHA fight…

Latest Covid vaccine study uses flawed methodology to glorify the jab…

…and many more stories below…

Editor’s Spotlight

In 2020, The Canary publication told us that ‘Cancel culture’ is a myth. We were told it was a narrative for dishonest and self-interested hypocrites.

Fast forward six years and ‘Cancel culture’ has hit The Canary. The publication has been debanked by LLoyds bank without any warning or explanation.

Schadenfreude aside, debanking is one form of cancel culture that should not be tolerated on either side of the political spectrum. Unfortunately, it is becoming a familiar story for any independent publication that doesn’t print the official narrative.

Worth Watching

The Revolt Against The Elites Is Just Beginning…

The conversation explores the collapse of the post-war consensus, the rise of populism, Donald Trump, Javier Milei, Nigel Farage, social media, censorship, and why establishment institutions are losing control of the public narrative. Former CIA analyst, author, and political thinker Martin Gurri explains why the digital revolution has fundamentally shifted power away from traditional elites, creating an age of political fragmentation and permanent disruption.

Quick Hits

Politics/Geo-politics/Global news

Russia closes railway border crossings with Finland, Estonia and Latvia The Kremlin’s order released on Tuesday did not provide a reason for the closures. The statement mentions only a “temporary suspension” of the movement of people, vehicles, goods and cargo through selected railway crossings along sections of the Russian state border.

How a bloody past is reshaping politics in Poland and Ukraine The historical feud began in May when Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named a Ukrainian military unit after the “Heroes of UPA,” which outraged Poland. The Ukrainian Insurgent Army, known as UPA, killed tens of thousands of Poles in World War II in an ethnic cleansing campaign in what is now western Ukraine.

Ship runs aground in Strait of Hormuz A ship ran aground in the Strait of Hormuz while using a route not approved by Iran, state television in Tehran reported Wednesday. The report identified the affected vessel as a foreign container ship, but offered no other immediate details.

Migrants who used ECHR to dodge deportation last year ‘to cost taxpayers nearly £5billion over their lifetimes’ Internal Home Office analysis found the cost of granting each asylum seeker the chance to remain in the UK because of their ‘right’ to a family life was £141,000 over their lifetime.

The dangerous influence of ‘woke’ post-modernism in science From an article in Science magazine by journalist Rachael Zamzow, we learn that many social scientists believe that a published paper should include in its author details a “’positionality statement’ from each author describing how their identity might influence their work”, declaring “for example, race, ethnicity, geographic location, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability status, and career level”.

Trump made more than $1bn from crypto in first year back in office In a 927-page disclosure, he reported $635m in royalties from an entity called Celebration Coins, thought to be behind the $TRUMP meme coin which has plunged in value since he launched it days before taking office. He also reported over $500m in income from World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency firm founded by his own sons and the children of his special envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Technology

Everyone agrees that you hate AI, but only Mark Cuban sees why Silicon Valley is powerless to fix it On Thursday afternoon, Mark Cuban posted what amounted to an unsolicited intervention for the AI industry. “It’s time for everyone to realize that the fight against data centers has nothing to do with data centers,” the billionaire investor wrote on X, in a post that drew more than 700,000 views within hours. “They have become a proxy for the hate towards AI and the concentration and accumulation of wealth it’s creating.”

Finance/Economy/Energy

Bursting Of AI Bubble, Collapse Of Circular Deals Are Among Top Risks To Global Financial System, BIS Warns “The global economy remains caught in the crosscurrents of progress and peril,” Basel officials said in the report. “Resilience is being increasingly tested and strained.”

The end of managed decline For the majority of British people, living standards have gone backward since 2008. And politicians, economists and statisticians pointing to rising stock prices and artificial GDP growth serves only to anger people still further. So that, even as successive Chancellors seek to maintain the value of the pound by the age-old combination of tax increases and austerity cuts, investors have lost confidence while the mass of voters switch to the parties of the extreme left and right in search of some alternative.

UK households suffer 17.5% wealth slump in ‘biggest drop on record’ A survey of 6,000 people carried out by wealth manager St James’s Place found average household wealth, as estimated by respondents, dropped from £126,482 in 2025 to £104,329 this year, a decline of 17.5%.

Bafflement?! Germany, a global leader in renewables but has one of the highest EU electricity prices Apparently a nation with 45% of its generation from wind and solar is still “tied to volatile fossil fuel”. This is like a hostage situation, it’s so cruel?!

Man-Made Climate Change

Climate change is starting to upend the financial system itself The Bank of England has slipped through market notice 11, entitled “Changes to collateral eligibility in the Sterling Monetary Framework”. In essence, it warns that fossil fuel companies will face bigger haircuts from October onwards. Their debt will be worth less as collateral for borrowing money or securing a trade, depending on how far along they are on the green-to-brown spectrum. This seemingly minor adjustment in the City’s plumbing can have far-reaching effects. It will not stop fresh drilling in the North Sea, but it is a warning to Shell, BP and the other European oil majors that they may face a penalty if they abandon the “green stuff” and keep doubling down on oil and gas.

Wrong, Newsweek, Europe’s Heat Deaths Are a Policy Failure, Not a Climate Failure The real story is not climate change, rather it is Europe’s decades-long failure to allow its people to equip themselves with the most effective protection against extreme heat: air conditioning.

Met Office Record Temperature Claims Are Fraudulent The Met Office’s temperature network has gone beyond descriptions such as “bad” or “poor”. It is now corrupt, in the same way as the Soviets manipulated statistics for political purposes.

Health

Trump backs MAHA in heated, “shocking” Oval Office fight on pesticides Tensions over pesticide use erupted in an Oval Office meeting last week, as a top agriculture lobbyist warned President Trump that an executive order calling for pest-killing alternatives would cost Trump support from farming interests.

The nanny state is sanitising Britain to death The generational smoking ban is the latest attempt to squeeze the joy and choice out of life. Health is no longer simply one consideration among many. It has become the guiding principle for policymakers, the main lens through which they view ordinary life.

Another study which tries, and fails, to glorify the covid jab The study reported in the JAMA article is not a randomised controlled trial comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated people in the population and asking how many in each group become ill. Instead, it uses a test-negative design, now one of the principal methods used to estimate vaccine effectiveness.

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Fascinating Finds

CERN shuts down Large Hadron Collider until 2030, upgrading the atom smasher to its most powerful form yet The Large Hadron Collider, the world’s largest atom smasher, has shut down for a planned four-year upgrade that will make it 10 times more sensitive than its initial version.

Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.

— NE

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