SeeingTruth
6h

No book recommendations, but here's a survey that may be of interest.

CV SHOT INJURIES - PUBLIC SURVEY OPPORTUNITY

HowBadIsMyBatch.com is running a survey that started August 2025.

Heart issues, cancer, and death currently lead as serious injuries. Families with multiple members injured are also represented. Free form text entries share the shot's outcomes.

Survey is 5 questions and open for anyone to complete.

https://howbad.info/survey.php

Active group surveying is also encouraged where someone surveys a group (i.e. "club, church, classriom, neighborhood block") and submits results for maximum data collection and results accuracy.

Results updated as responses come in and survey available here - scroll past survey questions to see results.

https://howbad.info/survey.php

