Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters. Join over 78,000 followers worldwide, exposing the narrative and uncovering the truth.

🔦 Editor’s Spotlight

Trump Derangement Syndrome is so last year. If you really want to show your liberal friends how intelligent and moral you are, then you need to catch Musk Derangement Syndrome.

In Europe, it has spread faster than a Baric/Fauci created virus. Here is the official French Foreign Ministry account responding to Elon Musk’s question of “why is the UK government so fascist?”

Now, whilst I both admire Musk and am suspicious of his true intentions at the same time, this is just so boring!

🎞️ Worth Watching

Watch this video to understand the IgG4 immune tolerance problem after Covid mRNA vaccination.

Share

🥊 Quick Hits

💎 Fascinating Finds

Gut Microbes May Have Helped Power the Evolution of Big Brains Scientists have long puzzled over how humans evolved such unusually large, energy-hungry brains. Neurons are expensive. They demand a constant and reliable supply of fuel, particularly glucose, and the human brain consumes a disproportionate share of the body’s energy budget. Now, a new study suggests that part of the answer may lie not in our genes, but in the microscopic ecosystems living inside our guts.

Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.

— NE

🤝 Spread the Word and Earn Rewards

Enjoy this content? Share this newsletter with friends and family to receive exclusive perks! Earn up to 6 months complimentary access by climbing the leaderboard.

Refer a friend

Give a gift subscription

Donate Subscriptions