A Strange Immunity: the IgG4 immune tolerance problem & Today's Must-Reads (13 January 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
🔦 Editor’s Spotlight
Trump Derangement Syndrome is so last year. If you really want to show your liberal friends how intelligent and moral you are, then you need to catch Musk Derangement Syndrome.
In Europe, it has spread faster than a Baric/Fauci created virus. Here is the official French Foreign Ministry account responding to Elon Musk’s question of “why is the UK government so fascist?”
Now, whilst I both admire Musk and am suspicious of his true intentions at the same time, this is just so boring!
🎞️ Worth Watching
Watch this video to understand the IgG4 immune tolerance problem after Covid mRNA vaccination.
🥊 Quick Hits
Hospitals on Standby: Israel Issues Urgent Emergency Shift Instructions Amid Iran Tensions
Israeli hospitals have been placed on high procedural alert for a rapid shift to emergency mode as the U.S. weighs military strikes and Iran launches a psychological cyber campaign against Israeli citizens.
US planning of military operation against Iran in ‘advanced stages,’ official says - report
US forces in the Middle East are ready for operations against Iran, as military plans move into advanced stages, an anonymous official told Al Jazeera.
The Venezuela Technocracy Connection
The US bombing of Venezuela and capture of Nicolás Maduro cannot be rationally explained as a drug enforcement operation, or even solely about recovering oil. The bigger picture is Technocracy.
The Vulture Capitalist Poised for a Venezuelan Killing
Shortly before Trump’s aggression on Caracas, Paul Singer’s investment firm bought Citgo at deep discount in a U.S.-based auction overseen by an AIPAC board member.
Americans Are Sick and Tired of Pointless Wars
Americans have lived through enough U.S. military campaigns to be skeptical of Trump’s Venezuela policy from the start.
Don’t mourn the fall of the ‘rules-based order’
The smug, centrist attacks on Trump for violating international law, the elite lamentations for a rules-based order routinely flouted by the West, are worse than useless. They obscure the ‘morbid symptoms’ of the decaying post-Cold War order, while ignoring the dangerous reality of a multipolar world struggling to be born.
How the Politicization of Everything (Including the ICE Shooting) is Poisoning America
The death of Renee Good at the hands of an ICE agent and its immediate politicization is exactly what “they” want: Division, inflammatory rhetoric, and mistrust towards the country’s institutions. Here’s how the shooting’s aftermath is being fueled by those who want to see America collapse.
Fatherhood is to be relished
Generally, the less we indulge our impulses, the less power they have over us. So hide the phone away, if you must. Lock up the laptop. Commit to simply being with children, and sharing their delight and joy in the world. Relish their tenderness, their curiosity and their wild imaginations.
UK Expands Online Safety Act to Mandate Preemptive Scanning of Digital Communications
The system demands machines make moral calls in real time.
Why Can’t I Have My Own Money Printer?
What would be the economic consequences if one individual had a money printer? Now trace that out to a central bank and government.
The triumph of the material
The reality is that, in the very different economic future now unfolding, the material will be all-important, and the monetary, by contrast, will matter very little.
New Federal Dietary Guidelines Somewhat Less Idiotic Than The Previous Versions
Do you think that the U.S. federal government might be a good place to seek reasonable guidance on matters involving science? If so, I question your sanity.
New Study: Greenland Was 3-7°C Warmer And Far Less Glaciated Than Today 6000-8000 Years Ago
A large portion of the Greenland ice sheet that is today over 500 m thick did not exist during the Early to Mid Holocene.
Trump’s Withdrawal from 66 Organizations
This is not primarily a cost-saving exercise. It is a deliberate strategic break from a model of global governance that increasingly perpetuates problems rather than resolving them, and that relies on the continuous expansion of mandates, budgets, and crises to justify its own existence.
💎 Fascinating Finds
Gut Microbes May Have Helped Power the Evolution of Big Brains
Scientists have long puzzled over how humans evolved such unusually large, energy-hungry brains. Neurons are expensive. They demand a constant and reliable supply of fuel, particularly glucose, and the human brain consumes a disproportionate share of the body’s energy budget. Now, a new study suggests that part of the answer may lie not in our genes, but in the microscopic ecosystems living inside our guts.
Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
