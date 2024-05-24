This photo is of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson standing proudly with the Ukrainian Azov Brigade flag. To many, the Brigade is seen as a far-right group with neo-Nazi ideologies that often uses Nazi symbols.

Boris made a speech at a private club in London on Wednesday with members of the Brigade present. Johnson thanked “the heroes from the Azov Brigade who honour us with their presence tonight”.

War mongering Johnson, who thwarted a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine early on in the war, then pleaded for Ukrainians to use Western weapons on Russian territory.

This man is clearly itching for WWIII to begin.

