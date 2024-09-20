In an attempt to continue the Climate Change/Global Warming scam, the Washington Post wrote a piece offering “a warning on the consequences of human-caused warming.”

Except the graph used, displaying the Earth’s surface temperature over the last 485 million years, showed the complete opposite. Whilst it has warmed in recent years, the Earth is still cooler than it has been for most of its history.

If you are struggling to see any global warming then you need to zoom in.

You need to zoom in even more than that because the Earth has been cooling for the last 50 million years.

Only when you get to the last 20,000 years do you see any warming.

Not so scary when you see the whole picture - especially when the bottom we have rebounded from was a global ice age. But yet many readers of the Washington Post will still believe this shows that by paying carbon taxes and impoverishing ourselves, we will somehow be able to do something only our massive star, commonly known as the sun, can do - change the climate.

