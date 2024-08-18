Let’s play spot the difference.

The original Telegraph article headline stated that ‘almost 14,000’ people in the UK have sought compensation after being left disabled by Covid vaccines before, at some point later in the day, the editors decided to downplay the amount of injuries by removing the number and just saying ‘thousands’.

Nevertheless, whether people reading the headlines think it is 14,000 or thousands, this is a global scandal.

And whatever pressure made the editors change their headline, the Telegraph is doing some interesting reporting and is slowly acclimatising the population to the fact that a lot of people were killed and injured by the Covid vaccines.

The article follows a Freedom of Information request which shows that payments have been awarded for strokes, heart attacks, blood clots, spinal cord inflammations, excessive swelling and facial paralysis. 97% of these relate to the AstraZeneca jab so this is clearly the tip of the iceberg.

Claims have been made under the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme (VDPS) which was founded in 1979. Since the late ‘70s, around 16,000 applications have been made, 14,000 of which relate to the Covid jabs.

Shockingly, one of the cases detailed in the article reveals that a vaccine injured woman’s condition exacerbated after picking up Covid and developing sepsis. This gives credence to the views that Long Covid is actually Long Vaccine, made worse after catching Covid itself.

The number of claims has reached such levels that administrative staff processing claims was increased from four to 80 last year.

