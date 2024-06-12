Who said politicians are out of touch?

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tries to reassure the people that he is like they are. When asked if he had ever gone without something as a child, he answered “Sky TV” (additional channels accessed via satellite).

Next multi-millionaire Sunak will be telling us that he is basically working-class because he had to use the stainless steel cutlery once, when the housemaid was washing the silverware.

Another PR disaster for Sunak, indicating that he is trying his very hardest to purposefully lose the election because he won’t be able to get a refund on his one-way tickets to California.

