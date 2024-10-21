Yesterday, Moldova, a country wedged between Ukraine and Romania, voted on whether to join the European Union (EU). Obviously, due to its location, EU membership for Moldova will further aggravate Russia.

Today, after 81% of the votes had been counted, 54.2% of the country had voted against joining the EU.

But then around 180,000 votes, from Moldovans already living in the EU, were counted. At the same time, almost 400,000 Moldovans living in Russia were effectively prevented from voting. According to reports, only around 5% of Moldovans in Russia were allowed to vote.

Can you guess how that tipped the scales?

Of course! The result reversed so that Moldova can now apply for EU membership with 50.3% in favour.

The EU/CIA being as democratic as ever. Rules-based-order at its finest.

Share