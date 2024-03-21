Search Google for the definition of ‘bloodbath’ and this is what you get:

an event or situation in which many people are killed in a violent manner. “he allowed the protest to go ahead despite warning that it would spark a bloodbath”

Google changed the definition that reaches its number one spot, in the last couple of days, after Trump’s recent comments which caused a media meltdown.

If you had searched Google for the same definition before Trump’s comments last Sunday, you would have been presented with the following:

a ruthless slaughter of a great number of people; massacre. Informal. a period of disastrous loss or reversal: A few mutual funds performed well in the general bloodbath of the stock market.

Similar to the definition of ‘vaccine’ being changed during the pandemic, Google are attempting to rewrite the past. Not only have they removed the economic definition, which Trump clearly meant when he was referring to the auto industry, but they have added an example of a massacre with wording that is meant to make you think of January 6th.

Now the order of events goes as follows:

A NPC watches a clipped video of Trump saying ‘bloodbath’.

They get irrationally angry because they have been told to be by the MSM but still have enough critical thinking abilities left to make them realise they don’t actually know what he meant;

They Google ‘bloodbath’;

The definition links protests to bloodbaths and violent killings;

They remember what the MSM told them about Trump and January 6th;

They get even more irrationally angry.

