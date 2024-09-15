📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 24,000 subscribers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔒 Paid Content

Break free from the narrative! Today’s content is free but make sure you join the thousands of paid readers who enjoy exclusive content and help to secure a better future by ending the woke mind virus.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying

"I love the research you do and the analysis you provide. In a world where virtually all of the news we get is extremely biased your analysis is fair. Thanks."

Welcome readers! Dive into this week’s Must-Reads for Sunday 15 September 2024. Share your thoughts and join the conversation by commenting on stories that resonate with you.

🔦 Editor’s Spotlight

96% of climate policies are a waste of money says Science paper. Finally, 15 years and a trillion dollars too late, George Monbiot says what skeptics have been saying all along. Nearly every single carbon reduction scheme is a useless make-work machination that creates the illusion that the government is doing something. He calls it “perceptionware”. A new paper was released in Science pointing out that in the last 25 years, barely 4% of climate policies in 41 countries have made any real difference. And by “real difference” we mean reducing a useful fertilizer, so it’s a good thing that 96% of the ploys failed, but a tragedy that a thousand billion dollars was stolen from decent people.

Share

💎 Fascinating Finds

Why Do Humans Have an Appendix? Long believed to be purely vestigial, this troublesome organ may play an important role in gut and immune function.

China’s super-radar detects plasma bubble over the pyramids in Giza. With the aid of the world’s most powerful radar of its kind, Chinese scientists have detected plasma bubbles appearing over both the Egyptian pyramids and the Midway Islands, almost simultaneously.

Self-medicating gorillas may hold new drugs clues. Researchers in Gabon studied tropical plants eaten by wild gorillas - and used also by local human healers - identifying four with medicinal effects. Laboratory studies revealed the plants were high in antioxidants and antimicrobials. One showed promise in fighting superbugs.

Cosmology is at a tipping point – we may be on the verge of discovering new physics. For the past few years, a series of controversies have rocked the well-established field of cosmology. In a nutshell, the predictions of the standard model of the universe appear to be at odds with some recent observations.

All these fascinating stories are available to everyone today! But premium subscribers get more like this every day.

🗣 Quality Quotes

“Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron's cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience. They may be more likely to go to Heaven yet at the same time likelier to make a Hell of earth. This very kindness stings with intolerable insult. To be "cured" against one's will and cured of states which we may not regard as disease is to be put on a level of those who have not yet reached the age of reason or those who never will; to be classed with infants, imbeciles, and domestic animals.” C.S. Lewis

🎞️ Worth Watching

Catherine Austin Fitts says there are two options: either the “rackets” need to be dramatically reduced or depopulation occurs. She describes how Larry Fink brags about how they have now created an economic model, where with AI and automation, they can grow the economy with a shrinking population.

🥊 Quick Hits

The Media Wants a Return to 2020. Among the fearless media columnist set, there’s a desperation to return to the glory days of pandemic restrictions. The latest example coming from an opinion article published over at The Hill.

Israeli forces accused of killing their own citizens under the 'Hannibal Directive' during October 7 chaos. Survivors and relatives have been asking not just "what went wrong", but whether the military invoked the controversial — and supposedly rescinded — "Hannibal Directive".

The Looming Shift: Oil Markets Signal a Structural Phase-Change. Right now, oil markets are signalling a shift—a shift that echoes the dynamics we saw in late 2014 and early 2020. It’s not just about prices; it’s about deeper, structural changes that the market, in its own way, is picking up on. A storm is building.

UN human rights chief warns of global risk of 'dystopian future'. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said the world’s new normal "cannot be endless, vicious military escalation and increasingly horrifying, technologically advanced methods of warfare, control, and repression."

A Plausibility Probe of 9/11 and COVID-19 as ‘Structural Deep Events’. Using a new framework the authors evaluate the plausibility of the hypothesis that both 9/11 and COVID-19 were structural deep events involving manipulation and nefarious intent.

The dumbing down of the weather. For many years media presentations of weather conditions were summarised in a simple map, showing isobars and main weather fronts, accompanied by a concise description on a regional basis, with a forecast statement for the near future.

The True History of How Hamas Was Created. Claims began to surface suggesting that Hamas was, in fact, a creation of Israel. However, Israel did not create Hamas. So, where did these claims originate, and is there any basis for them?

Vaccine sceptic GP, 44, who claimed 'masks do nothing' and spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media is struck off. Dr Sam White claimed that the virus was planned and orchestrated by pharmaceutical companies along with tech tycoons Bill Gates and Elon Musk and called the Covid jabs a 'heinous crime'.

The nurseryfication of culture. The phenomenon of adults walking around in pastels and hearts that witter about kindness and demand other adults not to expect much from that day, can be thought of as the nurseryfication of society.

Where did wokeness come from? Wokery is fundamentally a form of hyper-liberalism, an extreme egalitarianism. It is less a cast-iron ideology and more a soft religion.

Mathematical Models Are Weapons of Mass Destruction. A single formula, which has barely 40 characters in the ASCII code, dramatically increased the total debt of the “developed” world by tens of percent of GDP. It has probably been the most expensive formula in the history of mankind. Share

👀 In Case You Missed It

Blackstone to acquire Ancestry.com for $4.7 billion. Ancestry.com is the world's largest provider of DNA services, allowing customers to trace their genealogy and identify genetic health risks with tests sent to their home.

Bombshell filing: 9/11 hijackers were CIA recruits. At least two 9/11 hijackers had been recruited into a joint CIA-Saudi intelligence operation that was covered up at the highest level, according to an explosive new court filing.

♠️ Wild Card

Man Arrested for Creating Fake Bands With AI, Then Making $10 Million by Listening to Their Songs With Bots. Investigators have arrested 52-year-old North Carolina man Michael Smith, who has been charged with a purportedly seven-year scheme that involved using his real-life music skills to make more than $10 million in royalties.

💬 Testimonials

"I love the breadth of reporting, stones that would otherwise be left unturned. It reduces the time I need to trawl and have confidence in your reports."

Like what you see today? Become a paid subscriber and ensure you never miss out on the stories that matter most.

🤝 Spread the Word and Earn Rewards

Enjoy this content? Share The Naked Emperor Newsletter with friends and family to receive exclusive perks! Earn up to 6 months complimentary access.

Refer a friend

Give a gift subscription

Donate Subscriptions