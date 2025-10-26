The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Palerider
4h

Until the sheep start to bite instead of bleat, the slaughter will continue. Worse to come.

"Every country gets the government it deserves" - Count Joseph de Maistre circa 1816

TRM
16mEdited

About your top line (1+ million Russians killed). It blocks me on 2 different browsers.

PS. About 10 minutes after I posted that it started working.

So if Russia has had 1 million dead then Ukraine must have 10 million because Russia is out shooting them 10:1. Kiev has stated that in artillery Russia is out shooting them 10:1 and with missiles it's even worse. Kiev drops a handful of JDAMs a week while Russia is dropping 100-300 FABs a day.

But the deaths are almost equal? BS.

