Must-Reads for Sunday 26 October 2025.

Welcome to the Monkey House: A Collection of Short Works by Kurt Vonnegut Jr.

The 9/11 Files: From Tragedy to Tyranny | Ep 5 Kristen Breitweiser—a 9/11 widow turned activist—and John Kiriakou—the CIA whistleblower who exposed the government’s secret torture program- reveal how the 9/11 Commission helped Bush win reelection, expanded government spying, and gave the CIA cover for brutal torture—all while officials cashed in and the public paid the price.

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - approximately 1,132,200 personnel (+1,130 per day) Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,132,200 Russian occupiers.

Wheat Superabundance Proves Malthus Wrong Since 1960, we are able to grow 250 percent more wheat on 9 percent more land, at an 85.7 percent lower time price.

Woman fined £150 for pouring coffee down drain Burcu Yesilyurt said she thought she was acting “responsibly” when she poured out a small amount of coffee from her reusable cup down the drain rather than risk spilling it on the bus she was about to catch to work. But to her surprise, she was then stopped by three enforcement officers at the bus stop near Richmond station and fined.

Switzerland Goes to War Against Free Speech: Man Jailed for Claiming that Skeletons Reflect Gender Switzerland was famous (or infamous) for staying neutral in World War II. It simply would not take a side between the Nazis and the rest of the world. However, when it comes to free speech, Switzerland has declared war on anyone who challenges certain orthodox positions, including gender policies. Just ask Emanuel Brünisholz.

Adam Smith vs the engineers of utopia Over the last half-century, Adam Smith’s optimistic science of wealth creation has become the pessimistic science of choice under scarcity. In the latter, the problem is allocation, not coordination. And when economists see their task as calculating optimal allocations, they forget ‘the lesson of humility which should guard… against becoming an accomplice in men’s fatal striving to control society,’ as Hayek warned.

Axel Rudakubana’s headteacher was ‘shut up’ by mental health workers who accused her of ‘racially profiling a black boy with a knife’ The murderer directly told his teacher that he planned to use a knife he had brought to school with him.

The New Dollar Is Here: Controlled, Tokenized, Inescapable They sold it as innovation. Faster payments, fewer fees, borderless finance. But behind the slick marketing, stablecoins are becoming the scaffolding of a collapsing empire.

Multiculturalism Is A Globalist Weapon And You’re Not Allowed To Protect Yourself This is the essence of multiculturalism: Using our sense of fairness against us and weaponizing our empathy so that we are too scared to protect ourselves from the attack. The answer is to stop caring about fairness. The answer is to rediscover our tribalism, to reject multiculturalism, socialism and globalism and refuse to compromise any longer. The answer is to leave liberal concepts of tolerance behind.

The Mirror, Not the Monster: What AI Reveals About Us AI didn’t steal our freedom or culture—we gave them away, willingly, for comfort. The question now is whether we can wake up, look at what we’ve built, and choose consciousness over sedation. AI isn’t a thing. It’s us.

How The World Meteorological Organization Lies To You—Using Your Taxes Exposing scientific fraud in WMO’s latest greenhouse gas bulletin.

Clinical Trials Did Not Show Covid Shots Were "Safe and Effective" To understand the misleading statement of "95% effective," we need to understand some clinical trial legalese. In clinical trials they look at Absolute Risk Reduction and Relative Risk Reduction.

A Tiny Peptide Can Freeze Parkinson’s Proteins Before They Turn Toxic As Parkinson’s disease progresses, harmful protein clumps build up in the brain, blocking communications between neurons and killing them off – but what if we could prevent these clusters from forming?

Google’s quantum chip computed a 150-year problem in 2 hours—and proved it Google’s Quantum AI team has made a groundbreaking announcement with their latest quantum processor, Willow, demonstrating a calculation that’s not just faster than classical supercomputers but also independently verifiable—addressing a long-standing challenge in the field.

