Trump’s secretary of commerce, Howard Lutnick, really is a lucky guy. For at least five years Lutnick was at his desk in the World Trade Centre early doors but on 9/11 a divine intervention occurred.

According to legend, Lutnick’s wife decided enough was enough, he needed to step up and be a good father. And so eventually, on 9/11, Lutnick agreed and took his child to school, which resulted in him not dying as the towers free fell to the ground.

Most people would probably still feel terrible that their colleagues died on that tragic day but apparently not Lutnick. Here he is giggling away as Trump retells the story.