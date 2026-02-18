9/11: The man who decided to take his child to school for the first time in five years whilst his office blew up & Today's Must-Reads (18 February 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
** Don’t forget to like and share this post please!
🔥Top Stories
Trump edges toward major Middle East war with Iran…
Russia, China, Iran launch joint Hormuz naval drills…
UN warns Epstein abuses may constitute crimes against humanity…
UK police probe Epstein flights…
British components found inside Russian strike drones…
Vatican rejects Trump invitation to Board of Peace…
Starmer ally earned millions advising on Chagos deal…
Corporate America retreats as DEI lawsuits mount…
Gender policies shifting power from parents…
Eric Trump backs “low-cost-per-kill” drone venture…
AI “slop” crisis fuels hallucination feedback loops…
NHS vaccine harm assessor replaced after £48m costs…
Family condemns euthanasia of son with depression…
Rand Paul moves to end vaccine liability shield…
…and many more stories below.
👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative.
🎞️ Worth Watching
Trump’s secretary of commerce, Howard Lutnick, really is a lucky guy. For at least five years Lutnick was at his desk in the World Trade Centre early doors but on 9/11 a divine intervention occurred.
According to legend, Lutnick’s wife decided enough was enough, he needed to step up and be a good father. And so eventually, on 9/11, Lutnick agreed and took his child to school, which resulted in him not dying as the towers free fell to the ground.
Most people would probably still feel terrible that their colleagues died on that tragic day but apparently not Lutnick. Here he is giggling away as Trump retells the story.
And for those of you who think the elite use occult number, here is a younger Lutnick telling the news reporter that the average age of his employees was 33 and he worked on floor 101.
🥊 Quick Hits
Politics
Trump moves closer to a major war with Iran
With the attention of Congress and the public otherwise occupied, there is little public debate about what could be the most consequential U.S. military intervention in the Middle East in at least a decade.
Russia, China, Iran deploy ships for joint exercises in Strait of Hormuz
In an interview with the weekly Argumenty i Fakty, Russian presidential aide Nikolay Patrushev said Russia is working to build a “multipolar world order on the oceans” in response to what he called Western hegemony.
Epstein files suggest acts that may amount to crimes against humanity, say UN experts
Independent experts appointed by human rights council speak of ‘grave’ nature regarding scale of atrocities against women and girls
Seven police forces assess Epstein files & 90 ‘Lolita Express’ flights to UK as Andy faces ‘sex trafficking’ probe
At least six other forces have either launched criminal probes or are assessing evidence within the files’ three million pages.
The Pottinger Legacy – The Takedown of Jeffrey Epstein
The son of the CIA’s Stanley Pottinger is the protégé of the architect of 5GW, Gen. Michael Flynn. Matthew Pottinger & his mentor saw the Epstein crisis as an opportunity for a Fifth Generation War.
British parts found in Russian drones, Zelensky says
British microcomputers were among more than 100,000 foreign-made parts contained in Russian missiles and drones used in Sunday’s deadly strikes on Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky has said.
Vatican says it will not participate in Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’
Pope Leo, the first U.S. pope and a critic of some of Trump’s policies, was invited to join the board in January.
Starmer’s ‘great friend’ shared £8MILLION pot of earnings for work on Chagos ‘surrender’ deal
Philippe Sands KC, who describes himself as a ‘great friend’ of the Prime Minister, pocketed his share of the sum while acting as chief legal counsel to Mauritius between 2010 and 2024.
Top US Investment Bank Predicts Starmer Will Be Gone by Summer
Analysts at top American investment bank Jefferies have predicted that Keir Starmer will leave office before the end of July. Starmer is bracing for a bruising May locals after a string of scandals and U-turns…
Corporate America has decided that DEI needs to DIE
Major corporations including Starbucks, Nike and JPMorgan Chase face lawsuits and regulatory probes over DEI-related practices
Sinister hidden agenda to steal power from parents
Beneath the gender provisions headlines is the deeper story: a systematic transfer of authority over children from parents to the state, advanced through language so careful that you could read it twice and miss what it’s doing.
Adam Smith’s Anti-Hegemist Spirit of ’76
Smith expressed his antipathy to hegemonic domination in The Wealth of Nations and other works. Daniel Klein highlights his rebuke of slavery, his paragraph calling for Britain to relinquish her colonies, his comments on the vanity and amusement of newspaper readers, his condemnation of the East India Company, his paragraph naturalizing multipolarity, and his remark about the real mediocrity of Britain’s circumstances. He closes by reflecting on the enduring relevance of the anti-hegemist spirit of ’76.
Technology
Eric Trump invests in ‘low cost per kill’ drone company
The president’s son is investing in the Israeli drone maker Xtend as part of a $1.5 billion deal to take the company public through a merger with a small Florida construction company.
The age of slop
AI training is now treating the slop as real, as well as throwing up so-called “hallucinations” – instances where the AI simply makes things up. Even after attempts to clean up, top-tier AI like GPT-5 and Claude 4.1 are still hallucinating up to 10% of the time, while some models are spewing out hallucinations up to 88% of the time. And AI training is now taking these hallucinations as real and hallucinating hallucinations.
Man-made Climate Change
Recognizing failure, some liberals are reshaping their climate messaging
Apparently, the realization that Americans are no longer falling for the tired old global warming bogeyman is starting to sink in, at least for some – and a growing number seem ready to modify their rhetoric on the subject.
Health
Firm assessing Covid vaccine harm replaced after costs spiral to £48m
Nearly £50m of taxpayers’ money has been paid by the NHS to an outsourced firm assessing claims of medical harm caused by vaccines, the BBC has found. The cost of the work by Crawford, and “level of contract spend”, is because the volume of claims “has exceeded the anticipated levels”, an NHS spokesperson told the BBC.
Distraught family blasts Canada for euthanizing son, 26, who suffered from ‘seasonal depression’
Kiano Vafaeian, a 26-year-old blind man with Type 1 diabetes, died in December using Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program, which allows patients with ‘grievous and irremediable’ medical conditions to request a lethal drug.
Rand Paul Introduces Bill to End Liability Shield for Vaccine Manufacturers
The bill is a U.S. Senate companion to the U.S. House of Representatives bill, End the Vaccine Carveout Act. If passed, the bill would reform the federal vaccine injury program so that people who suffer vaccine-related injury or death can sue the vaccine manufacturer in state or federal court, according to a press release shared with The Defender.
💎 Fascinating Finds
China’s dancing robots: how worried should we be?
Eye-catching martial arts performance at China gala had viewers and experts wondering what else humanoids can do
Bacterial strain from 5,000-year-old cave ice shows resistance against 10 modern antibiotics
Researchers in Romania tested antibiotic resistance profiles of a bacterial strain that until recently was hidden in a 5,000-year-old layer of ice of an underground ice cave—and found it could be an opportunity for developing new strategies to prevent the rise of antibiotic resistance and study how resistance naturally evolves and spreads.
Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
🤝 Spread the Word and Earn Rewards
Enjoy this content? Share this newsletter with friends and family to receive exclusive perks! Earn up to 6 months complimentary access by climbing the leaderboard.
The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The firm assessing vaccine harm claims in the UK has racked up costs of £48 Million? If that is true, that is an affront to the people affected by the vaccines. It might have been cheaper just paying the claimants....
I could have done this for far less..... Key is to set the criteria for payout and the timeline. It will be arbitrary anyway as it will be difficult to prove causation, but here is where you have to err on the side of the patient in my view, especially if you had a very healthy person prior to the injection. The timeline will be the most difficult, but you will have to draw a line, as the further it moves from the injection date, the more difficult it will be to talk about association and causation.
I have always said that the tax payer should not be liable for these costs and claims. These should be paid by the pharmaceutical industry and the people in charge of the decision making.
I know someone else who was supposed to get on the plane that left Boston and hit the Twin Towers on 9/11/01 but instead took his child to the first day of kindergarten. It doesn't mean he was complicit.