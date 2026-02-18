The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Myra's avatar
Myra
11h

The firm assessing vaccine harm claims in the UK has racked up costs of £48 Million? If that is true, that is an affront to the people affected by the vaccines. It might have been cheaper just paying the claimants....

I could have done this for far less..... Key is to set the criteria for payout and the timeline. It will be arbitrary anyway as it will be difficult to prove causation, but here is where you have to err on the side of the patient in my view, especially if you had a very healthy person prior to the injection. The timeline will be the most difficult, but you will have to draw a line, as the further it moves from the injection date, the more difficult it will be to talk about association and causation.

I have always said that the tax payer should not be liable for these costs and claims. These should be paid by the pharmaceutical industry and the people in charge of the decision making.

Reply
Share
1 reply by NE - Naked Emperor Newsletter
Deborah Smith's avatar
Deborah Smith
12hEdited

I know someone else who was supposed to get on the plane that left Boston and hit the Twin Towers on 9/11/01 but instead took his child to the first day of kindergarten. It doesn't mean he was complicit.

Reply
Share
5 replies by NE - Naked Emperor Newsletter and others
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Naked Emperor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture