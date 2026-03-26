30-40% of Gulf energy infrastructure destroyed at same time as Russia experiences 'most severe oil supply disruption' in recent history & Today's Must-Reads (26 March 2026)
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Pentagon prepares “final blow” with Iran ground plans…
Israel kills IRGC navy chief behind Hormuz blockade…
Trump rejects Israeli plan to spark uprising in Iran…
US “missile hunter” deployed near nuclear silos…
UK moves to seize Russian shadow fleet vessels…
Satellite tech can track activity inside buildings…
Britain forces age verification for iPhone users…
Court rulings could end anonymous internet…
“Energy lockdowns” begin spreading across Europe…
Fuel shortages spread across Australia…
Nasdaq and NYSE push markets toward blockchain…
UK unveils £1bn pandemic preparedness strategy…
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