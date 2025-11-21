📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 75,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

🔥 Top Stories

Trump’s Ukraine plan includes a NATO-style security guarantee for Kyiv…

France’s top general says nation must be ready to “lose children” in war…

Senator says JPMorgan helped Epstein hide his network…

Starmer to approve China’s embassy despite MI5 espionage warnings…

U.S. drug-war killings amount to unconstitutional executions…

London cinema bans a free-speech film for clashing with its “values”…

UK and Canada leading the West into digital authoritarianism…

MoJ plan would scrap jury trials…

Senate bill demands a full audit of U.S. gold reserves…

Young adults forming a new economically disconnected class…

Brain fog and memory issues nearly double among young adults…

D eep ocean may now be colder than at any point in 4.5 million years…

COP30’s “information integrity” pledge is censorship by stealth…

Pentagon probes covid-vaccine firings through two new task forces…

Review examines links between viral reactivation after vaccination and autism…

Scientists overturn 20 years of textbook biology cell-division…

Boredom is a lost engine of creativity…

